AMI الرواتب

نطاق رواتب AMI يتراوح من $25,596 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $170,850 لـ مدير البرامج التقنية في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في AMI. آخر تحديث: 8/11/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $28.7K
محاسب
$152K
مدير المنتج
$25.6K

المبيعات
$32.9K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$159K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$171K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Kõrgeima palgaga roll AMI on مدير البرامج التقنية at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $170,850. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
AMI mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $92,452.

