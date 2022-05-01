دليل الشركات
AMETEK
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

AMETEK الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب AMETEK من $58,107 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $265,200 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في AMETEK. آخر تحديث: 9/11/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس كهربائي
Median $200K
مهندس أجهزة
$60.6K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$147K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
مهندس بصري
$143K
مهندس برمجيات
$58.1K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$265K
مدير برنامج تقني
$171K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en AMETEK es مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $265,200. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en AMETEK es $147,000.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ AMETEK

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Jabil
  • Tektronix
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • NextEra Energy
  • DuPont
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى