دليل الشركات
Americold
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Americold الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Americold من $70,350 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب الموارد البشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $233,825 لمنصب تطوير الأعمال في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Americold. آخر تحديث: 9/11/2025

$160K

تطوير الأعمال
$234K
مهندس أجهزة
$98K
الموارد البشرية
$70.4K

مهندس برمجيات
$128K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Americold is تطوير الأعمال at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $233,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Americold is $112,750.

