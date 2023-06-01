دليل الشركات
American Red Cross
American Red Cross الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب American Red Cross من $30,833 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $183,600 لمنصب التسويق في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في American Red Cross. آخر تحديث: 9/11/2025

$160K

مساعد إداري
$59.7K
محلل أعمال
$126K
خدمة العملاء
$30.8K

محلل بيانات
$35.5K
عالم بيانات
$35.2K
التسويق
$184K
مدير منتج
$131K
مدير مشروع
$95.5K
مهندس برمجيات
$79.6K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في American Red Cross هي التسويق at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $183,600. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في American Red Cross هو $79,600.

