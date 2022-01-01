دليل الشركات
American Family Insurance الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب American Family Insurance من $22,718 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب الموارد البشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $190,950 لمنصب مدير برنامج تقني في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في American Family Insurance. آخر تحديث: 9/2/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $127K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

محلل أعمال
Median $102K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $188K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
عالم بيانات
Median $152K
خبير اكتواري
$161K
الموارد البشرية
$22.7K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$124K
التسويق
$121K
المبيعات
$52.5K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$153K
مدير برنامج تقني
$191K
الأسئلة الشائعة

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ American Family Insurance คือ مدير برنامج تقني at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $190,950 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ American Family Insurance คือ $127,000

