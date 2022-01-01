دليل الشركات
American Century Investments
American Century Investments الرواتب

نطاق رواتب American Century Investments يتراوح من $82,585 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $489,938 لـ محلل أمن المعلومات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في American Century Investments. آخر تحديث: 8/12/2025

$160K

مدير تصميم المنتج
$231K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$490K
مهندس برمجيات
$82.6K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$229K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في American Century Investments هو محلل أمن المعلومات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $489,938. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في American Century Investments هو $230,000.

