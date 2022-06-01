دليل الشركات
American Bureau of Shipping
American Bureau of Shipping الرواتب

نطاق رواتب American Bureau of Shipping يتراوح من $55,984 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $146,265 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في American Bureau of Shipping. آخر تحديث: 8/11/2025

مهندس ميكانيكي
مدير المنتج
مهندس برمجيات
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
مدير البرامج التقنية
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at American Bureau of Shipping is مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $146,265. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Bureau of Shipping is $125,625.

موارد أخرى