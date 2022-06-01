American Bureau of Shipping الرواتب

نطاق رواتب American Bureau of Shipping يتراوح من $55,984 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $146,265 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في American Bureau of Shipping. آخر تحديث: 8/11/2025
