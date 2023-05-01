دليل الشركات
American Axle & Manufacturing
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

American Axle & Manufacturing الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب American Axle & Manufacturing من $15,075 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $183,600 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في American Axle & Manufacturing. آخر تحديث: 8/31/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $91.7K
عالم بيانات
$15.1K
مصمم منتجات
$110K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$184K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في American Axle & Manufacturing هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $183,600. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في American Axle & Manufacturing هو $100,640.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ American Axle & Manufacturing

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Tesla
  • Lyft
  • Square
  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى