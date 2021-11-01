دليل الشركات
Amerco
Amerco الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Amerco يتراوح من $60,039 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $90,450 لـ مهندس ميكانيكي في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Amerco. آخر تحديث: 7/30/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $75K
خدمة العملاء
$60K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$90.5K

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Amerco هو مهندس ميكانيكي at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $90,450. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Amerco هو $75,000.

