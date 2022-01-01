دليل الشركات
Amdocs
Amdocs الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Amdocs يتراوح من $10,453 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل بيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $537,300 لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Amdocs. آخر تحديث: 7/29/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
L1 $11.4K
L2 $12.8K
L3 $17.1K
L4 $28K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس ضمان جودة البرمجيات

مهندس برمجيات إنتاج

مهندس عمليات التطوير

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $35.3K
مدير المنتج
Median $107K

مهندس حلول
Median $170K
المبيعات
Median $240K
محاسب
$70.4K
مساعد إداري
$49.3K
محلل أعمال
$112K
خدمة العملاء
$166K
نجاح العملاء
$95.4K
محلل بيانات
$10.5K
عالم البيانات
$41.5K
مهندس عتاد
$339K
الموارد البشرية
$537K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$17.4K
مستشار إداري
$76.9K
التسويق
$122K
مصمم المنتج
$39.8K
مدير البرامج
$49.8K
مدير المشاريع
$36K
مهندس مبيعات
$194K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Amdocs هو الموارد البشرية at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $537,300. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Amdocs هو $60,079.

