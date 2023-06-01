دليل الشركات
AMC Health
أهم الرؤى
    • حول

    AMC Health connects patients to their clinical team in real-time, expanding care beyond hospitals and doctors' offices. Patients can collect biometric and behavioral data from home using Bluetooth® devices, providing clinicians with a continuous picture of their health. This transformation to continuous patient knowledge-based healthcare delivery improves effectiveness and efficiency. AMC Company policies must be followed, including non-discrimination and anti-harassment policies. Confidential information and malicious disparagement of the company's products or services are prohibited.

    http://amchealth.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2002
    سنة التأسيس
    126
    عدد الموظفين
    $1M-$10M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    موارد أخرى