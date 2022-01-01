دليل الشركات
Ambry Genetics
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Ambry Genetics الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Ambry Genetics من $71,400 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $226,860 لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Ambry Genetics. آخر تحديث: 9/1/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $115K
محلل أعمال
$71.4K
عالم بيانات
$227K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
مصمم منتجات
$123K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Ambry Genetics is عالم بيانات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $226,860. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ambry Genetics is $119,003.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Ambry Genetics

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • LEK
  • Dialpad
  • Sema4
  • Integrated DNA Technologies
  • ESET
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى