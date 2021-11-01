دليل الشركات
Ambarella
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Ambarella الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Ambarella يتراوح من $54,354 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $305,000 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Ambarella. آخر تحديث: 8/11/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس عتاد
Median $255K

مهندس دوائر متكاملة محددة التطبيق

مهندس برمجيات
Median $54.4K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $305K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
محلل أعمال
$235K
التسويق
$231K
مهندس حلول
$251K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Ambarella is مدير هندسة البرمجيات with a yearly total compensation of $305,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ambarella is $243,210.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Ambarella

شركات ذات صلة

  • 8x8
  • Salesforce
  • Broadcom
  • Palantir
  • Twilio
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى