Alphawave IP
Alphawave IP الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Alphawave IP من $50,130 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $112,235 لمنصب مدير برامج تقنية في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Alphawave IP. آخر تحديث: 11/13/2025

مهندس أجهزة
Median $102K

مهندس إيه إس آي سي

مهندس كهربائي
$108K
مدير برامج
$90.5K

مهندس برمجيات
$50.1K
مدير برامج تقنية
$112K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Alphawave IP هي مدير برامج تقنية at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $112,235. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Alphawave IP هو $102,234.

