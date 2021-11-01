دليل الشركات
AlphaGrep Securities
AlphaGrep Securities الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب AlphaGrep Securities من $23,256 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مسؤول توظيف في الحد الأدنى إلى $126,120 لمنصب محلل مالي في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في AlphaGrep Securities. آخر تحديث: 11/13/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $83.7K
عالم بيانات
Median $108K
محلل مالي
Median $126K

مسؤول توظيف
$23.3K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$97.2K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في AlphaGrep Securities هي محلل مالي بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $126,120. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في AlphaGrep Securities هو $97,160.

