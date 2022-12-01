دليل الشركات
Allen Institute
Allen Institute الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Allen Institute يتراوح من $91,400 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $202,005 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Allen Institute. آخر تحديث: 7/29/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $130K
عالم البيانات
Median $91.4K
مدير المشاريع
$127K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$202K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Le rôle le mieux payé signalé chez Allen Institute est مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $202,005. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute compensation en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane signalée chez Allen Institute est de $128,631.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Allen Institute

