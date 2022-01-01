دليل الشركات
Allen Institute for AI
Allen Institute for AI الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Allen Institute for AI يتراوح من $111,976 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $189,720 لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Allen Institute for AI. آخر تحديث: 7/29/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $182K
عالم البيانات
$190K
الموارد البشرية
$112K

مصمم المنتج
$132K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Allen Institute for AI'de bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $189,720 ücretle عالم البيانات at the Common Range Average level'dir. Bu, temel maaşın yanı sıra olası hisse senedi ve bonus ödemelerini içerir.
Allen Institute for AI'de bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam ücret $157,150'dır.

موارد أخرى