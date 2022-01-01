دليل الشركات
AlixPartners
AlixPartners الرواتب

نطاق رواتب AlixPartners يتراوح من $84,619 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل مالي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $435,750 لـ مستشار إداري في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في AlixPartners. آخر تحديث: 8/23/2025

$160K

مستشار إداري
Consultant $130K
Vice President $243K
Senior Vice President $336K
Director $436K
محلل أعمال
$432K
تطوير الأعمال
$413K

عالم البيانات
$101K
محلل مالي
$84.6K
الموارد البشرية
$199K
مدير المشاريع
$176K
مهندس برمجيات
$191K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$221K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at AlixPartners is مستشار إداري at the Director level with a yearly total compensation of $435,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlixPartners is $210,050.

