Alchemy الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Alchemy يتراوح من $130,650 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مستشار إداري في الطرف الأدنى إلى $263,675 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Alchemy. آخر تحديث: 8/24/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $240K
مستشار إداري
$131K
مدير المنتج
$263K

مُوظِّف
$179K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$264K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$149K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Alchemy هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $263,675. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Alchemy هو $209,550.

