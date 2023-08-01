دليل الشركات
Akveo
Akveo الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Akveo يتراوح من $27,175 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مُوظِّف في الطرف الأدنى إلى $84,420 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Akveo. آخر تحديث: 8/21/2025

$160K

مدير تصميم المنتج
$58.4K
مُوظِّف
$27.2K
مهندس برمجيات
$60.3K

مهندس حلول
$84.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Akveo هو مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $84,420. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Akveo هو $59,364.

