Akvelon الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Akvelon يتراوح من $13,875 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مُوظِّف في الطرف الأدنى إلى $42,000 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Akvelon. آخر تحديث: 8/21/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $42K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

الموارد البشرية
$18.6K
مُوظِّف
$13.9K

الأسئلة الشائعة

