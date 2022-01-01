دليل الشركات
AKQA
AKQA الرواتب

نطاق رواتب AKQA يتراوح من $12,040 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير تصميم المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $130,000 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في AKQA. آخر تحديث: 8/20/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $130K
مصمم المنتج
Median $65K
محلل أعمال
$81.8K

كاتب محتوى إعلاني
$63.8K
التسويق
$119K
مدير تصميم المنتج
$12K
مدير المشاريع
$112K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$106K
الأسئلة الشائعة

AKQA'de bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $130,000 ücretle مهندس برمجيات'dir.
AKQA'de bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam ücret $93,899'dır.

موارد أخرى