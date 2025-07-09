دليل الشركات
Akkodis
Akkodis الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Akkodis يتراوح من $3,989 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مُوظِّف في الطرف الأدنى إلى $233,199 لـ المبيعات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Akkodis. آخر تحديث: 8/20/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $109K
مهندس طبي حيوي
$52.9K
عالم البيانات
$60.1K

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$44.4K
مدير المنتج
$52.1K
مدير البرامج
$94.1K
مُوظِّف
$4K
المبيعات
$233K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Akkodis is المبيعات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $233,199. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Akkodis is $56,521.

