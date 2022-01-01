دليل الشركات
Aker Solutions الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Aker Solutions يتراوح من $11,347 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $123,080 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Aker Solutions. آخر تحديث: 8/5/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

مهندس ميكانيكي
$116K
مدير المنتج
$11.3K
مدير المشاريع
$92.5K

مهندس حلول
$123K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

