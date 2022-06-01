دليل الشركات
Aisera
Aisera الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Aisera يتراوح من $31,032 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $283,575 لـ مدير البرامج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Aisera. آخر تحديث: 8/11/2025

$160K

عالم البيانات
$164K
مدير المنتج
$226K
مدير البرامج
$284K

المبيعات
$186K
مهندس مبيعات
$281K
مهندس برمجيات
$31K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Aisera هو مدير البرامج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $283,575. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Aisera هو $206,163.

