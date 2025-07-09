دليل الشركات
Airtel Africa الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Airtel Africa يتراوح من $5,814 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير عمليات الأعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $241,200 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Airtel Africa. آخر تحديث: 8/5/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

مهندس برمجيات
Median $21.6K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

محاسب
$23.1K
مدير عمليات الأعمال
$5.8K

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$23.1K
مدير المنتج
$53.4K
مدير المشاريع
$43.8K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$241K
مهندس حلول
$59.9K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos Airtel Africa er مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $241,200. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Airtel Africa er $33,476.

