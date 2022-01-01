Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 16 weeks

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Disability Insurance STD: 60% of salary up to $3,500 a week LTD: 60% of salary up to $15,000 a month

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $250 per month

Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,400 per year contributed by employer

Maternity Leave 16 weeks

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 21 days

Sick Time 10 days

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

401k 0% match on the first 0% of base salary up to $0

Donation Match Offered by employer

Health Insurance Aetna covered 100% for employee, 60% for dependents. HSA or PPO available. Kaiser also for CA employees,

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Complimentary access to mental health and coaching

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) It's there, but the company doesn't contribute..

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 2x your salary up to $500,000

Life Insurance 2x your salary up to $500,000

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Unique Perk No-cost Subscription to Bundle Breaks - 1:1 virtual learning sessions for children between 4-11 years old.

Gym Discount Offered by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus Negotiable

Learning and Development $2,000 training budget a year