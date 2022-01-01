دليل الشركات
Air Liquide
Air Liquide الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Air Liquide يتراوح من $3,681 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل مالي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $124,773 لـ باحث تجربة المستخدم في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Air Liquide. آخر تحديث: 8/5/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $63.8K
محاسب
$35.3K
مساعد إداري
$17.8K

مهندس طبي حيوي
$84.6K
محلل أعمال
$58.7K
تطوير الأعمال
$45.4K
خدمة العملاء
$31.6K
محلل بيانات
$80.4K
عالم البيانات
$122K
مهندس كهربائي
$104K
محلل مالي
$3.7K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$99.5K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$17.8K
مدير المشاريع
$119K
مهندس حلول
$19.1K
المكافآت الشاملة
$16.6K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$125K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Air Liquide هو باحث تجربة المستخدم at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $124,773. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Air Liquide هو $58,667.

