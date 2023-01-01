دليل الشركات
Air Canada الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Air Canada يتراوح من $49,243 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ قانوني في الطرف الأدنى إلى $105,163 لـ محاسب في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Air Canada. آخر تحديث: 8/5/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $64.4K
عالم البيانات
Median $74.2K
محاسب
$105K

محلل أعمال
$52.3K
محلل بيانات
$75.8K
قانوني
$49.2K
مصمم المنتج
$56.3K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$99.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Air Canada هو محاسب at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $105,163. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Air Canada هو $69,318.

