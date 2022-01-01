دليل الشركات
Agora
Agora الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Agora من $59,013 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأدنى إلى $160,000 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Agora. آخر تحديث: 8/31/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $160K
نجاح العملاء
$73.6K
الموارد البشرية
$149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

مهندس حلول
$59K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Agora هي مهندس برمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $160,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Agora هو $111,440.

