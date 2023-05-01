دليل الشركات
Agero
Agero الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Agero من $165,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $217,000 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Agero. آخر تحديث: 11/16/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $165K

مهندس البيانات

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $217K
مدير منتجات
$174K

مدير برامج
$170K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Agero هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $217,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Agero هو $172,166.

