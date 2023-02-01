دليل الشركات
Agency for Science, Technology and Research
Agency for Science, Technology and Research الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Agency for Science, Technology and Research من $48,215 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس كيميائي في الحد الأدنى إلى $91,734 لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Agency for Science, Technology and Research. آخر تحديث: 9/1/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $78.8K

عالم أبحاث

عالم بيانات
Median $91.7K
مهندس طبي حيوي
$73.6K

مهندس كيميائي
$48.2K

مهندس البحث

محلل بيانات
$49.5K
مهندس أجهزة
$66.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Agency for Science, Technology and Research هي عالم بيانات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $91,734. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Agency for Science, Technology and Research هو $70,028.

