Age of Learning
Age of Learning الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Age of Learning من $81,600 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب باحث تجربة المستخدم في الحد الأدنى إلى $414,915 لمنصب مدير منتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Age of Learning. آخر تحديث: 11/14/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $135K

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

عالم بيانات
$134K
مصمم منتجات
$116K

مدير منتجات
$415K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$166K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$81.6K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Age of Learning هي مدير منتجات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $414,915. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Age of Learning هو $134,333.

