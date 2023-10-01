دليل الشركات
AFRY
AFRY الرواتب

نطاق رواتب AFRY يتراوح من $52,470 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $97,111 لـ مستشار إداري في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في AFRY. آخر تحديث: 8/22/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $52.5K
محلل أعمال
$85.4K
عالم البيانات
$55.9K

مهندس عتاد
$53.2K
مستشار إداري
$97.1K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في AFRY هو مستشار إداري at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $97,111. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في AFRY هو $55,853.

