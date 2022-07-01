دليل الشركات
Afresh
Afresh الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Afresh يتراوح من $161,700 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ التسويق في الطرف الأدنى إلى $210,000 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Afresh. آخر تحديث: 8/22/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $210K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

الموارد البشرية
$209K
التسويق
$162K

مصمم المنتج
$164K
مهندس مبيعات
$169K
مهندس حلول
$186K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Afresh هو مهندس برمجيات بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $210,000. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Afresh هو $177,538.

