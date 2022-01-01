دليل الشركات
Afiniti الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Afiniti يتراوح من $5,797 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل بيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $189,050 لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Afiniti. آخر تحديث: 7/30/2025

$160K

عالم البيانات
Median $139K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $7K
محلل أعمال
$79.6K

محلل بيانات
$5.8K
محلل مالي
$21.4K
التسويق
$19.9K
مصمم المنتج
$189K
مدير المنتج
$17.3K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$166K
مهندس حلول
$129K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Afiniti هو مصمم المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $189,050. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Afiniti هو $50,497.

