Affirm
يبلغ مجموع تعويض مسؤول توظيف in United States في Affirm $138K لكل year لمستوى L5. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً $136K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Affirm. آخر تحديث: 12/1/2025

متوسط التعويض حسب المستوى
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$138K
$123K
$15K
$0
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
جدول الاستحقاق

50%

سنة 1

50%

سنة 2

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Affirm، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 2 سنة:

  • 50% يستحق في 1st-سنة (12.50% ربع سنوي)

  • 50% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (12.50% ربع سنوي)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Affirm، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Affirm، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مسؤول توظيف في Affirm in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $341,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Affirm لوظيفة مسؤول توظيف in United States هو $136,000.

