يبلغ مجموع تعويض مسؤول توظيف in United States في Affirm $138K لكل year لمستوى L5. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً $136K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Affirm. آخر تحديث: 12/1/2025
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$138K
$123K
$15K
$0
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
|لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
50%
سنة 1
50%
سنة 2
في Affirm، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 2 سنة:
50% يستحق في 1st-سنة (12.50% ربع سنوي)
50% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (12.50% ربع سنوي)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
سنة 1
25%
سنة 2
25%
سنة 3
25%
سنة 4
في Affirm، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:
25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)
25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
سنة 1
25%
سنة 2
25%
سنة 3
25%
سنة 4
في Affirm، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:
25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/affirm/salaries/recruiter.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.