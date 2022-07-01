دليل الشركات
AEye
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

AEye الرواتب

نطاق رواتب AEye يتراوح من $159,120 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس ميكانيكي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $312,555 لـ مهندس عتاد في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في AEye. آخر تحديث: 8/15/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس عتاد
$313K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$159K
مدير المنتج
$209K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
مهندس برمجيات
$179K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$204K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$231K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في AEye هو مهندس عتاد at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $312,555. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في AEye هو $206,508.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ AEye

شركات ذات صلة

  • Intuit
  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • DoorDash
  • Netflix
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى