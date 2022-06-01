دليل الشركات
AeroVironment
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

AeroVironment الرواتب

نطاق رواتب AeroVironment يتراوح من $120,600 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مُوظِّف في الطرف الأدنى إلى $190,375 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في AeroVironment. آخر تحديث: 7/29/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $190K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$151K
مُوظِّف
$121K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في AeroVironment هو مهندس برمجيات بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $190,375. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في AeroVironment هو $150,750.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ AeroVironment

شركات ذات صلة

  • Skillsoft
  • HPE
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Oliver Wyman
  • Cognizant
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى