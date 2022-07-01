دليل الشركات
Aera Technology
Aera Technology الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Aera Technology يتراوح من $13,065 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $348,250 لـ المبيعات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Aera Technology. آخر تحديث: 8/15/2025

$160K

كبير الموظفين
$197K
عالم البيانات
$13.1K
التسويق
$15.7K

مدير المشاريع
$123K
المبيعات
$348K
مهندس برمجيات
$124K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$53K
Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos Aera Technology er المبيعات at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $348,250. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Aera Technology er $122,912.

