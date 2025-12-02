دليل الشركات
A+E Networks
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
    Levels FYI Logo
  • الرواتب
  • مدير هندسة البرمجيات

  • جميع رواتب مدير هندسة البرمجيات

A+E Networks مدير هندسة البرمجيات الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مدير هندسة البرمجيات in United States الوسطية في A+E Networks $207K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في A+E Networks. آخر تحديث: 12/2/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
A+E Networks
Software Engineering Manager
New York, NY
إجمالي سنوي
$207K
المستوى
Senior Director
الراتب الأساسي
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$27K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
7 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
15 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في A+E Networks?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
إضافةإضافة راتبإضافة تعويض

الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
تصدير البياناتعرض الوظائف المتاحة

ساهم

احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

اشترك في العروض مدير هندسة البرمجيات الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مدير هندسة البرمجيات في A+E Networks in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $307,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في A+E Networks لوظيفة مدير هندسة البرمجيات in United States هو $205,200.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ A+E Networks

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Spotify
  • Roblox
  • PayPal
  • Stripe
  • Databricks
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ae-networks/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.