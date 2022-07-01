دليل الشركات
Advantis Global
Advantis Global الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Advantis Global يتراوح من $80,400 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مُوظِّف في الطرف الأدنى إلى $176,256 لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Advantis Global. آخر تحديث: 8/15/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $129K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

محلل أعمال
$117K
مصمم المنتج
$176K

مدير البرامج
$109K
مُوظِّف
$80.4K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Advantis Global هو مصمم المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $176,256. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Advantis Global هو $117,410.

