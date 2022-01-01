دليل الشركات
Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Adtalem Global Education يتراوح من $84,575 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $201,000 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Adtalem Global Education. آخر تحديث: 7/25/2025

$160K

محلل أعمال
$84.6K
محلل بيانات
$92.9K
عالم البيانات
$95.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

مهندس برمجيات
$112K
مهندس حلول
$201K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Adtalem Global Education هو مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $201,000. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Adtalem Global Education هو $95,475.

