    ADS-TEC Energy is a B2B technology company that develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. Their portfolio includes ultra-fast chargers for EVs, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications. They offer ChargeBox, ChargeTrailer, PowerBooster, Container-Systems, and rack systems. The company operates in Germany, Spain, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, and other European countries.

    https://adstec-energy.com
