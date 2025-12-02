دليل الشركات
ADP
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
    Levels FYI Logo
  • الرواتب
  • مبيعات

  • جميع رواتب مبيعات

ADP مبيعات الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مبيعات in United States الوسطية في ADP $85K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في ADP. آخر تحديث: 12/2/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
ADP
Sales
hidden
إجمالي سنوي
$45K
المستوى
L1
الراتب الأساسي
$45K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
1 سنة
سنوات الخبرة
1 سنة
ما هي المستويات المهنية في ADP?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
إضافةإضافة راتبإضافة تعويض

الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
تصدير البياناتعرض الوظائف المتاحة

جدول الاستحقاق

33.3%

سنة 1

33.3%

سنة 2

33.3%

سنة 3

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في ADP، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 3 سنة:

  • 33.3% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)

  • 33.3% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)

  • 33.3% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (Infinity% في كل فترة)



احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

اشترك في العروض مبيعات الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

المسميات الوظيفية المدرجة

إضافة مسمى وظيفي جديد

مندوب تطوير المبيعات

مدير الحسابات التنفيذي

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مبيعات في ADP in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $140,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في ADP لوظيفة مبيعات in United States هو $55,000.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ ADP

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Nuance Communications
  • Asure Software
  • NETSCOUT
  • LexisNexis
  • Concentrix
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adp/salaries/sales.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.