يتراوح تعويض مصمم منتجات in United States في ADP من $127K لكل year لمستوى Senior Product Designer إلى $229K لكل year لمستوى Lead Product Designer. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً $130K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في ADP. آخر تحديث: 12/2/2025
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$127K
$121K
$0
$6.5K
Lead Product Designer
$229K
$184K
$20.3K
$24.3K
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
|لم يتم العثور على رواتب
33.3%
سنة 1
33.3%
سنة 2
33.3%
سنة 3
في ADP، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 3 سنة:
33.3% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)
33.3% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)
33.3% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (Infinity% في كل فترة)
