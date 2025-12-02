دليل الشركات
ADP مصمم منتجات الرواتب

يتراوح تعويض مصمم منتجات in United States في ADP من $127K لكل year لمستوى Senior Product Designer إلى $229K لكل year لمستوى Lead Product Designer. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً $130K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في ADP. آخر تحديث: 12/2/2025

متوسط التعويض حسب المستوى
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$127K
$121K
$0
$6.5K
Lead Product Designer
$229K
$184K
$20.3K
$24.3K
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
عرض 2 مستويات أكثر
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
جدول الاستحقاق

33.3%

سنة 1

33.3%

سنة 2

33.3%

سنة 3

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في ADP، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 3 سنة:

  • 33.3% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)

  • 33.3% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)

  • 33.3% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (Infinity% في كل فترة)



المسميات الوظيفية المدرجة

مصمم تجربة المستخدم

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مصمم منتجات في ADP in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $237,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في ADP لوظيفة مصمم منتجات in United States هو $144,500.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ ADP

موارد أخرى

