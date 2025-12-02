دليل الشركات
ADP قانوني الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض قانوني in United States الوسطية في ADP $141K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في ADP. آخر تحديث: 12/2/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
ADP
Contracts Manager
Roseland, NJ
إجمالي سنوي
$141K
المستوى
L8
الراتب الأساسي
$123K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$18K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
4 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
7 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في ADP?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
جدول الاستحقاق

33.3%

سنة 1

33.3%

سنة 2

33.3%

سنة 3

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في ADP، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 3 سنة:

  • 33.3% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)

  • 33.3% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)

  • 33.3% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (Infinity% في كل فترة)



الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة قانوني في ADP in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $383,340. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في ADP لوظيفة قانوني in United States هو $123,000.

موارد أخرى

