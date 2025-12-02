دليل الشركات
ADNOC
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
    Levels FYI Logo
  • الرواتب
  • مهندس جيولوجي

  • جميع رواتب مهندس جيولوجي

ADNOC مهندس جيولوجي الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مهندس جيولوجي in United Arab Emirates الوسطية في ADNOC AED 630K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في ADNOC. آخر تحديث: 12/2/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
ADNOC
Geological Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
إجمالي سنوي
$172K
المستوى
L3
الراتب الأساسي
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$24.5K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
3 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
16 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في ADNOC?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
إضافةإضافة راتبإضافة تعويض

الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
تصدير البياناتعرض الوظائف المتاحة

ساهم

احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

اشترك في العروض مهندس جيولوجي الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مهندس جيولوجي في ADNOC in United Arab Emirates تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره AED 762,020. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في ADNOC لوظيفة مهندس جيولوجي in United Arab Emirates هو AED 669,476.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ ADNOC

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Dropbox
  • Roblox
  • SoFi
  • Pinterest
  • Coinbase
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adnoc/salaries/geological-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.