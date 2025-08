Adicet Bio is a biotech company that develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. They offer gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting and facilitate anti-tumor immune response. Their lead product, ADI-001, is in Phase I clinical study for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and they are also developing ADI-002 for various solid tumors. They are based in Boston, MA.