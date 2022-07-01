دليل الشركات
AdAction
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

AdAction الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب AdAction من $97,920 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $144,720 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في AdAction. آخر تحديث: 9/9/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مدير منتج
$145K
مدير مشروع
$131K
مهندس برمجيات
$97.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at AdAction is مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $144,720. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AdAction is $131,340.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ AdAction

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Stripe
  • Apple
  • LinkedIn
  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى